Ghana budgets $14 million for World Cup 2022, check out breakdown

This has been confirmed by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif in his address to Parliament today, November 4.

“Progressing from the group stage to the round of 16 will increase the prize money from 9 million dollars to 13 million dollars. At this stage, our expenditure will increase to US$8,792,600. When we progress from round of 16 to the quarter final, the prize money will increase from 13 million to 17 million dollars.”

“Our group stage appearance will cost us an estimated US$8,166, 200. With our sights firmly fixed on progressing through the knockout stages, I am delighted to give you more good news," the Yagaba-Kubore lawmaker said.

Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The 22nd of the World will be staged in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Below is a full text of Hon Mustapha Ussif’s presentation:

The GFA received US$1.5 million from FIFA to augment the Black Stars preparations. This amount was useful to organising the team’s friendly matches to improve technical and managerial readiness for Qatar. Ghana will receive a further US$9 million for our group stage participation in the tournament, covering three games against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Our group stage appearance will cost us an estimated US$8,166, 200. With our sights firmly fixed on progressing through the knockout stages, I am delighted to give you more good news, Mr. Speaker. Progressing from the group stage to the round of 16 will increase the prize money from US$9 million to US$13 million. At this stage, our expenditure will increase to US$8,792,600.

When we progress from round of 16 to the quarter final, the prize money will increase from US$13 million to US$17 million. At this stage, our expenditure will increase from US$8,792,600 to US$9,512,200. If we progress from the quarter final into the last four, Ghana stands to receive between 27 million dollars to 42 million dollars. At this stage, we estimate a combined expenditure of 14,184, 100 million dollars. This estimated expenditure includes appearances fees, bonuses, p[er diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

Mr. Speaker, whichever way we look at the revenue and expenditure commitments for Qatar 2022, the benefits of playing in the World Cup far outstrip the expenditure with several other unquantifiable benefits.

31. Additionally, the club of each player will be given a daily amount of 10,000 US dollars throughout the stay of the player in the tournament.

In accordance with article 37 paragraph (e) of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, each Participating Member Association, will receive prize money based on the final ranking of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

which is an increment over the FIFA World Cup

1. World Cup champions

2. Runners-up

3. Third place

4. Fourth place

5. 5th-8th place (each)

6. 9th-16th place (each)

7. 17th-32nd place (each)

29. The Ministry has been leading efforts following His Excellency, the president’s strategic sponsorship breakfast meeting with corporate Ghana in 2021, to source financial support. I want to use the opportunity to thank His Excellency, President Akufo Addo for his leadership and intervention that has inspired and secured several corporate sponsorship arrangements for the Black Stars ahead of Qatar 2022.

30. It is important to thank the likes of MTN, KGL and the others.

31. I am appealing to corporate Ghana to heed to H. E the presidents’ call for support for the Black Stars ahead of Qatar 2022.

31. Additionally, the general public is encouraged to support Ghana’s campaign in Qatar 2022 by playing the Stars 4 Qatar initiative via USSD *899# across networks. This is opened to everyone and with as low as 2 cedis, one can play this game with the chance of winning wonderful prizes including a trip to cheer the Black Stars to victory in Qatar.

CHALLENGES

32. The preparation of the Black Stars for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, has not been without challenges. Extensive strategic efforts towards the tournament notwithstanding, challenges across generating the required funding and the timing of clubs releasing players for the final phase of team preparation, pose significant obstacles to our overall objectives.

33. However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is in constant deliberations with the GFA and other relevant individuals, groups, institutions and organizations in a continuous effort to minimize the challenges to ensure utmost preparations for Qatar 2022.

RECOMMENDATIONS

34. In order to overcome the identified challenges and harness the prospects of effective preparation for Qatar 2022, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is undertaking the following actions:

i. Ensuring intensive pre-tournament preparation: The Black Stars team will continually receive ‘total’ support as has been the case throughout qualifiers till date across funding, organization and backing to ensure absolute readiness to achieve the targets for Qatar 2022.

ii. Reinforcing the playing body: The Ministry will continue to collaborate with the GFA to ensure that the technical team’s request for player reinforcement through effective scouting of local and foreign based talents will be achieved.

iii. Aggressive Support Base: The Ministry is working with corporate Ghana to organize massive support for the Black Stars in Qatar.

iv. Funding: The support from corporate Ghana, emanating from His Excellency, the President’s Breakfast Meeting, is being leveraged. However, as the exigencies demand, the Ministry of Finance will be encouraged to provide the necessary funding, especially, for the most crucial activities.

Conclusion:

35. Ghana’s preparations towards Qatar 2022 is progressing along designed strategy to ensure utmost performance. Through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, government is providing the needed resourcefulness and facilitation across relevant areas incorporating the technical team, playing body, organized support and the backing of the entire nation towards achieving a memorable participation and performance.

36. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, RT. HONOURABLE SPEAKER, FOR THE OPPORTUNITY