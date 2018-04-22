Ghana Premier League: Hearts drop points against Bechem United, Kotoko beat All-Stars

Matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League were played on Sunday April 22, 2018, at various league centres with some surprising results.
At the Cape Coast Stadium, Bechem United denied Accra Hearts of Oak win as they drew 1-1 with the Phobians.
A 5th-minute strike from Hafiz Wontah saw Bechem lead the game for the most part and the Bono based side looked aon course to snatch all three points.
Hearts, however, had the final say when substitute Patrick Razak struck in the 91st minute to draw them level as the game eventually ended 1-1.
Hearts have so far had a torrid start to this year's Ghana Premier League especially playing at their adopted home venue the Cape Coast Stadium.
Hearts have only won three games, drawn two and lost four of their opening nine matches.
At the Wa Park, Kumasi Asante Kotoko pulled off a surprise win as they beat Wa All-Stars 2-0.
Read also:Ghana Premier League:Hearts play Bechem United, Kotoko travel to Wa
The Porcupine Warriors had lost their previous two visits to the Upper West Region.
A 44th-minute strike from captain Amos Frimpong and a 96th-minute goal from Fredrick Boateng handed Kotoko all three points.
Berekum Chelsea will take on Liberty Professionals at 6: pm and Dreams FC will host Aduana Stars on Monday, April 23, 2018.
League leaders Ashantigold defeated Inter Allies 1-0 on Saturday, April 21, 2018.