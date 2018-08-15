Ghana's Janet Amponsah named in Africa’s team for IAAF Inter-continental Cup

Ghanaian sprinter Janet Amponsah has been named in the Africa team to compete in this year's IAAF Intercontinental cup in Ostrava in the Czech Republic.
Amponsah will compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m events at the championships slated for September 8 -9, which will also see Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou and Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare run for the continent.
Amponsah 25, made it onto the list after winning a silver and a bronze in the women’s 100m and 200m events respectively, at the just ended Africa Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria.
Janet in an interview with Citi Sports expressed her delight after been selected.
“I’m really happy. I remember in 2015, I was in good shape and was aiming for it but I could not make it,” Amponsah told Citi Sports.
“So I’m really proud that this year I was able to make it,” she said.
Read also:Gov't to meet FIFA on August 16
Overall, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) named 77 athletes to represent the continent at the championships.