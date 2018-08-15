Gov't to meet FIFA on August 16

The Government will meet FIFA to discuss ways on how Ghana could avoid a ban after the World Football governing body threaten to ban the GFA.
FIFA sent a letter on Monday 13, August 2018 August 2018 telling the government of Ghana to withdraw the decision of liquidating the assets of the GFA before August 27 or face suspension.
The Government responded to the letter and asked to meet FIFA again to properly deliberate on the issue to avoid a ban as they work on new reforms.
Incoming Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, confirmed at a press briefing that FIFA has now heeded to the plea of government and are ready to engage them on Thursday, August 16.
Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah; Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame; and Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, will make up government’s delegation for Thursday’s meeting in FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
This will be the third time the Ghana government will meet with FIFA and both parties will hope to solve this issue amicably.