Asaba 2018: Janet Amponsah, Hor Halutie make women’s 200m semis

Ghanaian female sprinters, Janet Amponsah and Hor Halutie broke no sweat as they eased their way into the women’s 200m semi finals at the African Senior Athletics championship in Asaba Nigeria.
Amponsah, on the back of her silver medal winning performance in the women’s 100m, is looking to add another in the 200m where she holds the national record at 22.67s.
She clocked 23.66s in heat 5.
She finished in a comfortable first position in heat 5.
Halutie finished 4th in the women’s 100m final but she was miles ahead of her peers in the 200m heat 3, crossing the kind on 1st position with a time of 23.83s
The 200m women’s semi finals is later today at 15:40 local time.
Read also:Asaba 2018: Janet Amponsah, Hor Halutie make women’s 100m final
Source: Citinewsroom