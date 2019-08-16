Ghana should honour Asamoah Gyan with a statue - Don Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey has paid a glowing tribute to Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan.
Speaking in an interview with Ds Sports, Don Bortey stated that the country should erect a statue in Asamoah Gyan's honour for the services he has rendered for the nation.
According to him, the Black Stars "General Captain" who always divide public opinion is a good guy and he suffers a lot of criticism because they are not close to the former Kayserispor striker.
Don Bortey reckons that he mentored Gyan when they met at the National team camp and Gyan forever be grateful for the role he played in is life.
The dead-ball specialist added Asamoah Gyan always gets in touch with him anything he arrives in Ghana.
Meanwhile, Gyan last week speaking to Asempa FM opined that he will be glad if the nation will honour him before he bows out.
