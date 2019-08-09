I still don't understand what 'General Captain' means - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan says he is still in wonderland as to why the 'General Captain' position was created in the Ghana national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
There were controversies surrounding the Black Stars captaincy ahead of the AFCON as coach Kwesi Appiah made Ayew the captain ahead of Gyan.
Gyan subsequently pulled out of the Black Stars but for the timely intervention of President Akufo-Addo he rescinded his decision and a new portfolio was created for him.
Gyan was made 'General Captain' with Andrew Ayew being named the substantive captain of the team.
"I don't want to say things but it's okay. A captain is a captain. What is 'General Captain'? I don't understand its meaning even now", he spoke on the Joy Super Morning show.
The Black Stars had a terrible AFCON campaign, they drew 2 games, won 1 and lost 1.
They were kicked out of the tournament by Tunisia in the Round of 16.
