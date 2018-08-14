Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joins Villarreal

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has joined Spanish La Liga side Villarreal CF.
The former Dreams FC player joins on a season long-loan from Spanish lower-tier side Cordoba.
Lomotey will join the Yellow Submarines for the La Liga season but will be given a permanent deal at the end of the campaign if he impresses his new suitors.
The 20 year old is expected to begin training immediately with his new side ahead of their first game this weekend.
The promising midfield enforcer joins compatriots Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Raphael Dwamena, Emmanuel Boateng and Patrick Twumasi as Ghanaians plying their trade in the Spanish top flight.