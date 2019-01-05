Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah on the radar of Inter Milan

Italian heavyweights Inter Milan have reportedly set sights on Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old has been one of the Nerazzurri's prime target as coach Luciano Spaletti seeks to reinforce the midfield department.
The 22-year-old is a player that Inter had already thought about in the last transfer window but missed out on the midfield Enforcer.
Inter have shown massive interest in Donsah despite several benches by Coach Filippo Inzaghi at Bologna this term.
This comes after the indefinite suspension of Belgium midfielder Raja Niangolan and injuries to Marcelo Brozović.
However, the former Ghana U-20 midfielder extended his contract with Bologna in the summer.
Read also: Godfred Donsah extends his deal with Bologna
The former Cagliari midfielder was previously linked with moves to Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Everton and AC Milan, but has opted to extend his stay with the Rossoblu.
Latest sports news in Ghana