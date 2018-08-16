Asante Kotoko to sign players on the African continent - New CEO assures

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has assured the fans of the club of securing the signatures of players outside the country to enable to club compete with the giant clubs on the African continent.
George Amoako was appointed by Executive Chairman Prof. Dr Kwame Kyei on 13th August 2018 as the CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the dissolution of the previous management team.
According to the experienced administrator, Kokoto will recruit players on the African Continent in order to strongly compete in Africa with other giants clubs.
“It is important that the playing material is up to scratch,” The Asante Kotoko CEO told FootballmadeinGhana.com.
“Kotoko should not be looking at competing [in the transfer market] only locally.
“We have to think about how do you play a team like Al Ahly and beat them, how do you play a team like TP Mazembe and beat them, how do you play a team like Zamalek and beat them as it used to be the case some years ago.
“We are miles apart from those teams as we speak. So you have to do massive top quality recruitment to be able to bridge the gap. And we need to do it.”
Asante Kotoko is arguably the most glamorous club in the Ghana Premier League. The Kumasi-based team have not been able to compete effectively on the continental competitions over the last decade.