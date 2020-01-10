GPL: StarTimes to telecast live Hearts-Dwarfs encounter on Sunday

The Ghana Premier League matchday 3 clash between Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs will be screened live by StarTimes, the GFA have confirmed.
StarTimes emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids on January 8, 2020.
READ ALSO: We offered better money than StarTimes for GPL TV rights - GBC discloses
The Chinese TV broadcaster completed a deal to broadcast live the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as well as the FA Cup matches for the next five years in a deal worth USD$5 million.
Hearts of Oak are hosting Dwarfs on matchday 3 at the Accra Sports Stadium seeking to secure their first win after losing the opening two matches against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama respectively.
According to the Communication Director of the GFA, Tamimu Issah, football-loving fans who can't throng to the Stadium will have the opportunity to watch the clash at the comfort of their homes as the game will be broadcasted by StarTimes.
“We have 9 matches coming up this weekend, with the first one starting on Saturday…however StarTimes will show live the Hearts of Oak vs Dwarfs game,” he told Accra based Asempa FM.
Meanwhile, board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has insisted that the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is theirs to lose.
READ ALSO: StarTimes secures TV right for Ghana Premier League
"The target is to win the league and people will have a shock of their life, they should watch and see what will happen, the performance of some of the clubs that we saw in the past week matches give us the confidence that we can definitely win the league."
"We didn't see anything exceptional in the play of other clubs," Nyaho told Asempa FM