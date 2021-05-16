GPL week 25: Liberty Professionals and Kotoko share spoils, Inter Allies pummel Chelsea

A late Ismail Ganiyu goal was enough to salvage a point for Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko as they drew away at Liberty.
Kotoko traveled to the Sogakope WAFA Park to face the Scientific Soccer Lads eyeing a continuation of their winning run in this Match Week 25 fixture.
READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League matchday 25 officials announced
Liberty on the other hand were eager for the points to help their fight for survival in Ghana’s tip flight.
Evans Owusu strike gives Liberty a 1-0 lead into the break against Asante Kotoko pic.twitter.com/VheIntjsR2— Ghana Leagues Goals (@GHLeagueGoals) May 16, 2021
Liberty led at the break courtesy a strike from Evans Owusu. The former Asante Kotoko striker netted with four minutes to end the first half to break the hearts of his old employers.
Back from recess, Asante Kotoko pushed to restore parity. The equalizing goal came with five minutes to end normal time when Ismail Ganiyu scored.
Abdul Ganiu header draws Kotoko level against Liberty in Sogakope. pic.twitter.com/snLrYmaeV2— Ghana Leagues Goals (@GHLeagueGoals) May 16, 2021
It was the second league goal for Ganiyu in his last three games and his third goal overall this season.
The result kept Kotoko’s top position intact as they have 45 points. 4 points now separate them and second placed Karela United.
Liberty Professionals are still in the relegation zone as they now sit 16th on 26 points.