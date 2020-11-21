Great Olympics coach lauds players after thumping win over Legon Cities

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has lauded his players for sending Legon Cities to the cleaners on Friday night in the Ghana Premier League matchday 2.
Great Olympics collected their first win of the season after beating Legon Cities FC 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Dade Boys fetched the opener through Gladson Awako’s deflected free-kick on the stroke of half time.
The hosts went up 2-0 courtesy captain Maxwell Abbey Quaye’s 53rd minute penalty before a stunning strike from Samuel Quaye in the 83rd minute completed the rout against their fellow capital-based side.
READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League Matchday 2 officials announced
Speaking after the game, Annor Walker said the players are to be commended for their resolute performance and threw caution to other clubs that they are coming for them.
“We really trained for this match and I’m happy we executed our game plan very well.”
“Before the game against Medeama, I took them to camping in Prampram and it manifested in the one point we took from them.”
“Physically and mentally, I’ll say my boys are sound. What I realized during our pre-season is that, you’ll find yourself in relegation if you’re not prepared enough for this season. I’m happy my players have shown in the two matches that we are ready for the league this season.”
The victory has ensured Annor Walker's side top the Ghana Premier League tied on 4 points with Eleven Wonders but having a superior goal advantage.
Olympics will next play as guest to Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.