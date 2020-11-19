Ghana Premier League Matchday 2 officials announced

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of referees to handle Matchday 2 of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
The new football season commenced last weekend and it's set to continue across the various league centres this week.
Below is the list of upcoming matches and the assigned Match officials:
Friday: Eleven Wonders Vs Dwarfs
Venue: Techiman
Referee: Joshua Samadji
Assistants: Alhassan Abdulai And Prosper Avinou
4th Referee: Maale Imgerde Ireme
MC: Andrew Dery
Friday: Great Olympics Vs Legon Cities
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Ali Musah
Assistants: Sintim Musah And Kenneth Tweneboah Kodua
4th Referee: Akudzi Martins
MC: G.T.K. Inkoom
Saturday: Bechem United Vs WAFA
Venue: Bechem
Referee: Mohammed Misbau
Assistants: Francis B. Arthur And Kofi Nyarko Bakai
4th Referee: Aduntera Jacob
MC: Stephen Kpen
Sunday: Dreams Vs Medeama
Venue: Dawu
Referee: Bashiru Dauda
Assistants: David Addico And Ato Yawson
4th Referee: Isaac Osei
Mc: C.M. Atsatsa
Sunday: Berekum Chelsea Vs Asante Kotoko
Venue: Golden City Park
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Assistants: Kwesi Brobbey And Paul Atimaka
4th Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey
MC; J.B. Yakubu
Sunday: King Faisal Vs Aduana Stars
Venue: Techiman
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Assist: Ali Timuah Baah And Halilu Alhassan
4th Referee: Awurisa Andrews
MC: A. Annan Lomotey
READ ALSO: 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 1 officials announced ...
Sunday: Elmina Sharks Vs Liberty Professionals
Venue: Nduom
Referee: Patrick Okyere
Assistants: Kofi Kyei Andoh And Freeman Awuroo
4th Referee: Emmanuel Otoo
MC; Joseph Yeboah Acheampong
Sunday: Karela United Vs Inter Allies
Venue: CAM Park
Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim
Assist: Patrick Papale And Eric Ndebugri
4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
MC: Nana Opare Akufo
Tuesday: Hearts Of Oak Vs Ashanti Gold
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Clement K. Nkuah
Assist: Jasper Adenyo
And Alhassan Abdul- Rawuf
4th Referee: Selorm Yaw Bless
MC: Mark Koduah Yeboah