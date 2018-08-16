Photos: Hearts hold a successful Annual General Meeting

Accra Hearts of Oak held a successful Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, August 16, 2018.
The meeting was attended by shareholders and board members of the club at the Civil Servants Auditorium in Accra.
The main purpose of the meeting was to know the state of the club and how to move it forward in terms of development.
Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, opened the ceremony with a comprehensive address detailing the Club’s performance in the 2016/2017 football season, performance of players, a look at the first round of the 2017/2018 season, headwinds, the club’s investment towards a bright future and financial performance.
The business magnate further answered questions pertaining to the structure of the club’s shares floatation.
The traditional ruler said the club had a lot of financial deficiencies and they are looking at making the club financially sound again.
GALLERY— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 16, 2018
Hearts Annual General Meeting was successfully held on Wednesday. View pictures from the event by clicking the link belowhttps://t.co/puSq3XjgQN #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/Nx0sAnNq8u
Frank Noonan who is the Managing Director of the club urged all shareholders to be patient and support the leadership of the club as they work to make it a vibrant club.
Read also:FIFA agrees to meet Ghana delegation
At the meeting, Alhaji Moro Briamah, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei and Mark Noonan were confirmed as new members of the board.
Also present at the AGM were Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Justice Ivy Heward Mills and Eric Barimah-Atuahene.