Hearts of Oak condemn fans for flouting Covid-19 protocols in Great Olympics defeat

By Vincent Ashitey
Management and supporters’ leadership of Ghana Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak, has condemned the failure of fans to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in their game against Great Olympics.

Hearts of Oak became the first casualty of being handed a stadium ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after not following the Covid-19 Safety Protocols in the 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics on January 30 the Ga Mantse derby of Ghana Premier League matchday 11 encounter.

The GFA on January 19 issued a circular cautioning Clubs that it would close down any Match venue where the Covid-19 Safety Protocols are violated.

Following their failure to adhere to the Covid-19 matchday protocols they have been punished to play behind closed doors for the rest of the season.

The Club have issued a statement signed by the club’s communications manager, Kwame Opare Addo, stating that measures were put in place to ensure adherence to the protocols but the fans disregarded it.