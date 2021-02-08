Hearts of Oak condemn fans for flouting Covid-19 protocols in Great Olympics defeat

Management and supporters’ leadership of Ghana Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak, has condemned the failure of fans to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in their game against Great Olympics.
Hearts of Oak became the first casualty of being handed a stadium ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after not following the Covid-19 Safety Protocols in the 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics on January 30 the Ga Mantse derby of Ghana Premier League matchday 11 encounter.
READ ALSO: Justice Blay does it again as Medeama beat Hearts of Oak
The GFA on January 19 issued a circular cautioning Clubs that it would close down any Match venue where the Covid-19 Safety Protocols are violated.
Following their failure to adhere to the Covid-19 matchday protocols they have been punished to play behind closed doors for the rest of the season.
The Club have issued a statement signed by the club’s communications manager, Kwame Opare Addo, stating that measures were put in place to ensure adherence to the protocols but the fans disregarded it.