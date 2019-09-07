Hearts of Oak confirm the signing of Emmanuel Mintah

Hearts of Oak are have confirmed the signing of former Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Mintah for the coming season.
Mintah who has been training with the Phobians completed his move to the Accra-based side after a successful negotiation with the club.
The midfielder had a short spell with Egyptian side Alassiouty Sport earlier in 2018 before returning to Ghana in June.
Mintah made 13 appearances for Karela United during the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition as they lost in the final to Asante Kotoko.
He becomes the club third signing in the current transfer window after Domnic Eshun and Bernard Arthur.
