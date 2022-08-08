Hearts of Oak sign Yassan Ouatching on two-year deal

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Central African Republic International, Yassan Ouatching on a free transfer.
The 23-year old joins the Phobians on a two-year deal, which runs till 2024.
The 23-year old joins the Phobians on a two-year deal, which runs till 2024.
𝕐𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕒𝕟 𝕆𝕦𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘 is a Phobian. He will be with us till 2024.
Let's make history together.
Welcome; Bienvenu#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/giirmdRRXW
Ouatching has been without a club since August 2021 after leaving Bangladeshi side, Mohammedan SC.
Ouatching scored 3 goals and assisted two in 12 appearances during his short stay at Mohammedan SC.
He has two caps for the Central Africa national team since making his debut on June 1, 2022 in the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola in Luanda.
Ouatching also played against Ghana in the same competition four days later.
He is expected to help bolster Samuel Boadu’s squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign and the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.