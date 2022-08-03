Hearts of Oak sign 3 new players

Hearts of Oak have announced the signings of 3 new players ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians on Wednesday completed the signing of Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba from Fauvre FC on a two-year deal.
"Junior Kaaba finally joins the Phobia family. He puts pen to paper after a successful medical," the Phobians posted on their twitter handle.
"He signed a 2-year agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak and we are glad he will join the rest of the team as we prepare for the CAF competition and the GPL.
The club also confirmed the capture of Eric Ofori Antwi following the expiration of his contract with Legon Cities.
The 27-year-old joins the Phobians on a three-year deal after passing his medicals and completing the formalities.
"We are glad to announce the latest family member, Eric Ofori Antwi," Hearts of Oak tweeted.
"He signed a 3-year contract after passing his medicals. He joins the pool of great goalkeepers in the squad. He is finally reuniting with his former coaches."
In addition, defender Zakari Yakubu joins Hearts of Oak from lower tier side All Blacks. He has penned a four-year deal with coach Samuel Boadu's side.
He becomes the third signing of the club following the acquisition of Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba and Eric Ofori Antwi.
"Our latest defender is from All Blacks and to him, it’s a dream come true,"
"He signed a 4-year deal with the phobia family after passing his medicals. he is Zakari Yakubu."
