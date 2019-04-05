I was sleepless because we only beat Kotoko by one goal - Medeama coach

Coach of Medeama Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he found difficulties to have a sound sleep even though his side won against Kotoko at the Tarkwa T&A Park yesterday.
The Tarkwa-based team recorded their first win and handed Kotoko their first loss by defeating them 1-0 in matchday 2 of the Normalization Committee's Special Committee.
Nonetheless, Samuel Boadu is unhappy Medeama couldn't record a huge over the Porcupines hence him not having a sound sleep.
"I didn't sleep well yesternight. We should have beaten Asante Kotoko by more goals. The rains disrupted our pattern of play which is inspired by our high pressing which Kotoko had no antidote to," Samuel Boadu told Sikka Sports.
Seth Kwame Boateng coolly converted first-half penalty was enough for the Mauve and Yellows on a rain-soaked pitch in Tarkwa.
Mohamed, the left back, received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged.
Medeama were playing their first match in the competition after their opener against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.