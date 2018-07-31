I love Kotoko- Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has expressed his love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and wants to play for the club before he retires from football.
The 33-year old is without a club after his short-term deal with Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna expired in June.
Muntari has been training with Accra Hearts of Oak in a bid to maintain his fitness and even featured in a friendly for the Phobians.
The former AC Milan player who lived in Kumasi and said he almost joined Kotoko when he was a youngster.
“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi. I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU, King Faisal or Liberty Professionals,” Muntari told GNA Sports
“Let’s wait for the big announcement and the new club. My agent and some clubs are talking about it so let’s see how it goes.
“At the moment, there is nothing concrete, but there are talks ongoing and if everything goes according to plan, l might be in action in the upcoming 2018-19 season,” he added.
Read also:Photos: Sulley Muntari features for Hearts in their 3-0 win over Bechem United
Muntari began his career with Liberty Professionals before joining Serie A side Udinese in 2001.