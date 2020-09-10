I'm happy for him - Sam Johnson on Michael Essien's FC Nordsjaelland appointment

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Sam Johnson has expressed excitement for Michael Essien who has landed his first coaching appointment at FC Nordsjaelland.
The former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder, Essien has joined the coaching staff at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for the 2020/2021 season.
The 37-year old who recently spent some time at the club as he pursues his coaching badges has now agreed to become a player-coach, under the guidance of head coach Flemming Pedersen.
"I am delighted to have joined FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching licence," Michael Essien posted on social media.
"I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role."
According to Sam Johnson, the news of the 2006 BBC African Footballer of the Year being appointed as a coach didn't really surprise him and lauded the player for planing to remain him the game should the time for him to hang his boots.
Speaking to Peace FM, he said he is very happy for Michael Essien for pursuing a coaching career as well as following his mates which include Laryea Kingston who wants to be in the dugout.
