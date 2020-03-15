I want to win the goal king award - Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama SC striker Prince Opoku Agyemang has stated that his target for the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is to emerge the top scorer.
The forward who joined the Tarkwa-based club recently on a three-year deal from Division One League side New Edubiase is on 11 goals following his brace in yesterday's win over Legon Cities and a goal shy of top scorer Victorien Adebayor.
In a post-match interview after the win against the Royals, striker Prince Opoku Agyemang revealed that he is keen on winning the Ghana Premier League golden boot.
“It’s my target because every striker wants to score, so it’s my mission that I have to score in every game that we are playing so it’s my target that I want to win the goal king award."
He revelled his outfit victory at the Accra Sports Stadium that at seen them consolidate their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League.
“The feeling is so good, so great because it’s not easy coming to away to score two goals, so the feeling is so great to me”.
Opoku was in devastating form as he aided the Mauve and Yellows to a win over Legon Cities in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.
The former New Edubiase attacker two first-half goals was enough for the visitors to ran away with the 3 points at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Medeama next host Berekum Chelsea at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.