I will forever remain grateful for my development - Michelle Sarpong to ex-Hearts boss Kim Grant

Midfielder Michelle Sarpong has acknowledged former Hearts of Oak trainer Kim Grant for the role he has played in his development.
Sarpong, last year was promoted from the club's youth team, Auroras after an impressive performance to the senior side by then-coach Kim Grant.
He was handed his debut the in the GFA Normalisation Special Competition as he was instrumental as Hearts of Oak reached the semi-final of the competition
In an emotional message to his former trainer, Sarpong wrote, "You saw something in me that no coach has ever seen and you were the only coach to give me a chance to prove my self despite being in the youth team for 5 good years and had no chance to give a trial training at the senior side.
"You had faith in me and you gave me the chance when no coach did. You thought me so much and I will ever remain grateful.
Kim Grant who was appointed the head coach and director of football for Hearts of Oak on a three-year in December 2018 had his contract terminated last week after losing the opening match of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League against Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Kim Grant after this took to social media to wish the club well in future, he wrote :Dear Phobians,
I have now left my post as director of football and head coach of Accra hearts of Oak and would like to thank you unconditionally for the amazing support throughout this last year.
I only wish I was given time to bring success to this great club, which i know and believe i would have achieve the success you the supporters deserve.
I wish all involved in the club future success and as one door closes another door opens.
A happy and healthy new year to all.
Phooooooooobia, Never Say Die until the bones are rotten!!!!!!!
Thank you.
Kim grant