Just in: Hearts of Oak part ways with Kim Grant after 12 months

Accra Hearts of Oak have terminated their contract with head coach Kim Grant after twelve months.
The club's official statement reads "Accra Hearts of Oak and Director of Football Kim Grant have parted ways."
"Edward Nii Odoom takes over with immediate effect as the head coach.
"The club would like to ask for continuous support for Coach Odoom and we wish Coach Grant the very best in his future endeavours."
His sacking comes after the Phobians suffered a painful 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea in the match-day one of new Ghana Premier League season.
Coach Edward Odoom has been asked to take over until the appointment of a substantive head coach