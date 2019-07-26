Michelle Sarpong signs new Hearts of Oak contract

Midfielder Michelle Sarpong has signed a new deal with Hearts of Oak.
The midfielder has committed himself to an improved deal at the club and insists that he has more to offer going into the new season.
Sarpong early this year signed his first professional contract with the Accra-based club after impressive in their youth team, Auroras.
His new deal follows that of prodigy Manaf Umar who yesterday penned a new deal with the Continental Club Masters.
Hearts of Oak are on a five-week break and are expected to resume training next week in preparation for the 2019/20 league season.
