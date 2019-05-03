Impasse was between Karela and Eshun, not us - Hearts of Oak clarify issue

Accra Hearts of Oak have moved to clarify the issues surrounding Karela United and their player Dominic Eshun.
Dominic Eshun was ordered by the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association to return to the Karela after illegally signing for Hearts in November 2018 as he still has a contract with them.
Eshun had been home for the past four months without football over his transfer issue which became a tussle between Karela United and Hearts of Oak.
Hearts in a release, however, stated that the case involved Karela and the player and not them, they also added that per the documents presented to them by the player and his management, they are 100 percent confident that they acted within the spirit of fair play.
