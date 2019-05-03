Karela ready to negotiate with Hearts over Dominic Eshun - Comm. Director

Business Development and Communication Director of Karela United Eric Alagidede says his club is ready to negotiate with Hearts over Dominic Eshun should they show an interest.
Dominic Eshun was ordered by the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association to return to the Karela after illegally signing for Hearts in November 2018 as he still has a contract with them.
Eshun has been home for the past four months without football over his transfer issue which became a tussle between Karela United and Hearts of Oak.
“We are ready to negotiate with Hearts of Oak for the player. We have asked them to come, so we talk about the price of the player. Dominic Eshun wants to play for Hearts and we are ready to let him go, he told GHANAsoccernet.
“It has been our message since day one, the player wants to go so we asked them to come and sit and negotiate with us. It will be good for them to come so we negotiate with the player if not we can have the grounds to fight them for inducement of a player who is under contract when they wait for his contract to run down”, he added.
Reports indicate that Eshun has a running contract which ends on 30 November 2019 with Karela.
