Inter Allies snap up goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah

Inter Allies FC have completed the signing goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah ahead of the upcoming season.
The shot-stopper signed a two-year deal with the Capelli Boys after completing his medical.
Ahenkorah feels the club is the ideal place for him to continue his career and spoke about the attributes he hopes to bring to the team.
He said, “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a beautiful club and I’m ready for this new challenge.”
“I am a motivator and a leader and with the experience I have, I can teach the young talents a few tricks.”
He brings vast experience in the Ghana Premier League and has been in the posts for Chelsea for five seasons.
Meanwhile, Inter Allies have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home venue ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season kick starts on December 28.