Tony Lokko appointed head coach of Inter Allies

Ghana Premier League club Inter Allies have confirmed the appointment of Tony Lokko as the head coach of the club’s first team ahead of the upcoming season.
Tony Lokko takes over Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned as the coach of Eleven is to One side early this month. He arrives with a wealth of experience having previously led clubs like Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.
“I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge.”
“Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players.”
Technical Director Willie Klutse added: “I would like to welcome Tony Lokko as the new head coach for the upcoming season.”
“After meeting with Management, we decided that Lokko was the right fit for the club’s philosophy and to continue building what we have started.”
He is expected to prepare the team to mount a strong challenge in the Ghana Premer League which will kick off on December 21.