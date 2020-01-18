Inter Allies will come good - Head coach Tony Lokko

Head coach of Inter Allies Tony Lokko says despite the slow start to the season his team will get better.
Inter Allies have not had the best of start in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, after winning only one and losing 3 out of their opening 4 matches.
The result see them lie in the relegation zone with 3points on 16th place. They play as guest to WAFA in Sogakope on Sunday, January 19.
Speaking ahead of the match in his press-conference Tony Lokko lamented about the team's inability to kill off games.
‘’There’s a little bit of transformation. They (the players) are possessing very well than before and with their attacking conscience you can see that there is also a change,’’ said Lokko.
‘’We believe that from here when the team is transformed to where we want to get to, you will see that this is a team that has been transformed.”
‘‘It’s been a headache between me and my assistant because this has been our worry throughout the matches that we have played. We create a lot of chances and it's always squandered. We go to the drawing board, we make sure we correct the mistakes and we come for a match and face the same problem. So we will keep on working.”
The Coach further called on the teeming supporters to be patient with the young players as they need time to grow in the league.
‘When using young players you need to make sure that you give them time to get that Maturity that you want. It is through games that they will get matured so by and by they will get to the level that we want.’
