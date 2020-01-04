GPL: Inter Allies records first win of the 2019/20 season

Inter Allies have recorded their first win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after beating Bechem United in matchday 2.
The Capelli Boys were desperately in search of a win after losing heavily to Aduana Stars last weekend. The 4-0 defeat saw them lie bottom of the standings.
Coach Tony Lokko charges on Saturday afternoon fought hard as they beat the visitors 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to keep their record of never lost a home game to the Bechem club in the Ghana Premier League intact.
The visitors who in matchday 1 ease past Elimina Sharks 2-0 at the Bechem Park failed to make it a possible 6 out of 6 points after the Inter Allies defeat.
READ ALSO: GPL week 2: Kotoko 'Shatta' dreams of Legon Cities at Accra Sports Stadium
Kwabena Kyeremateng shot the home side into the side lead in the 9th-minute mark but they were pegged back in the 22nd-minute courtesy Salifu Moro before Nigerien Victorien Adebayor restored the for Inter Allies on the stroke of half time as it proved to be the winner.
The win sees them move into the bottom half of the standings with the rest of the matchday 2 matches to come off tomorrow as it will have an effect on the standings.
How both teams lined up
Inter Allies XI
George Apronti (GK), Richard Acquah, Paul Abanga, Ernest Adu, Hashmin Musah, Michel Otou, Samuel Armah, Abraham Okyere, Kwabena Kyeremateng, M. Zakari, Victorien Adebayor
Subs:
G. Ahenkorah, Y. Ben, D. Ajuga, I. Kpeglo, K. Frimpong, I. Osae, A. Aso
Bechem United XI:
Prince Asempa (GK), Kwame Moses, Richard Twumasi, Seth Sowah, Agbesimah Kofi, Mensah Charles, Asamoah Kwadwo, Adu K Prince, Salifu Moro, M. Dennis, K. Hafiz
Subs:
A. Daniel, R. Augustine, A. Samuel, B. Razak, A. Kojo, A. Adjei, A. Mohammed