It won't be easy against Liverpool - Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey says their Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool tonight will be a difficult one.
Los Rojiblancos will tonight take on reigning Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League round of 16.
Atletico Madrid have struggled for form this season with just one win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing two and stay in fourth place in the standings.
Liverpool on the other hand, have been impressive in the Premier League as they are at the summit and yesternight became the first time to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League.
According to the Ghanaian international, face Jurgen Klopp charges in their current form won't be an easy duel.
"We know it's not going to be easy," Partey told CNN. "But every team who gets to the last 16 is one of the best teams in Europe. We're used to difficult situations," he added.
"We'll do our homework and I'm sure we'll be at the level we're supposed to be. We don't think of the end, we focus on now, and build our confidence until we can achieve what we are going to achieve."
Partey has featured in every Champions League game this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist. Atletico Madrid will travel to England for the return leg on March 11.
