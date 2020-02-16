We need to keep working hard - Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey has called on his teammates to give their maximum best in the wake of their scoring draw with Valencia on Friday.
Atletico Madrid have just one win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing two and stay in fourth place in the standings.
READ ALSO: Adebayor bags brace as Inter Allies stun Chelsea at Golden City Park
In the wake of Friday's stalemate against Los Ches, the Ghanaian said their run of form will be better if they keep pushing hard.
“Valencia play well and are strong at their stadium," Partey told the club website after the match.
"They had the ball and we tried to play our game.
"We have to keep working hard because results will come if we do so."
Thomas Partey registered his second La Liga goal of the season as Atletico Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia.
Marcos Llorente opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid in the 15th minute but they were pegged back when Gabriel Paulista equalised five minutes to the break.
However, Thomas Partey restored his side's advantage two minutes to half time when he went on a solo run before firing in a fierce shot from the edge of the 18-yard area which left Valencia goalie Jaume Domenech with no chance.
The home side once again drew levelled courtesy Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 59th minute.
Atletico Madrid will on Tuesday take on Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League round of 16.