Aduana Stars coach Kenichi optimistic ahead of ASEC Mimosas clash

Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has described the pending CAF Confederations Cup match against ASEC Mimosas in Dorma as difficult but not impossible.
ASEC Mimosas are wounded lions going into the game as they were dismantled 4-0 by Raja Casablanca, thus, amassing 3points out of the four games.
The Japanese tactician predicts a very difficult game against ASEC Mimosas due to the position the Ivorians have found themselves but 'the story will definitely be different this time round'
"Qualification to the next stage is possible but it will be difficult because ASEC are a good side just like the other teams in our group.
But the story will definitely be different this time round because I wasn’t the one in charge when they beat Aduana Stars,” he told Graphic Sports Online.
Aduana Stars will play against ASEC Mimosas in Dorma on 19, August 2018 in the CAF Confederations cup.
The Ghana Premier League Champions nervously need a win against the Ivorians to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition after their 2-0 defeat to AS Vita Cub in Congo.