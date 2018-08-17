Hearts of Oak to play Susubribi in friendly

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak will take on lower division side Susubribi FC at the Rovers Part at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 17, 2018.

Hearts announced that a flat rate of GHc5 would be charged at the gates.

Hearts' Twitter page confirmed Sunday's game with Susubribi.


Hearts have been the most vibrant of all the Premier League clubs ever since Ghana Football was halted.

