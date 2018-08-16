Yahaya Mohammed claims Aduana Stars will beat Asec Mimosas in his absence

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohamed has claimed that the Dorma-based club will beat Asec Mimosas in his absence in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage encounter.
Yahaya Mohammed will not be available for his side due to accumulated yellow cards.
The Dorma-based club will have only one centre-forward available in the person of Bright Adjei
Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi has sacked striker Derrick Sasraku from training after he exhibited some form of indiscipline prior to the clash against AS Vita Club.
"My absence won't affect Aduana Stars in the game against Asec Mimosas because we have a solid team," Yahaya told Hello FM.
"We have what it takes to defeat Asec and at all cost they will not leave Dormaa Ahenkro with even a point. The supporters are aware of the task ahead so they will fill the stadium to intimidate the visitors with their extraordinary chants," he said.
"After this game, we will do our best to pick a win against Raja Casablanca in Morocco in order to qualify to the knockout stage. Raja were able to draw with us in the first leg, so it is possible we can also upset them, so we're aiming at six points from the remaining two games," he added.
AS Vita Club occupy the second position with 7points followed by Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas with 4points and 3points respectively.