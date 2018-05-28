Anas is sabotaging Kwesi Nyantakyi - Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central COnstituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, believes that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is sabotaging embattled GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Kennedy Agyapong has accused Anas of setting up Nyantakyi in his yet to be premiered expose.
"First of all, what I know is setting up Nyantakyi. First, they went to Morocco and according to sources, they spent about $400,000 which Nyantakyi got $65,000 - all in an attempt to sabotage him [Nyantakyi]", he said.
The maverick MP is calling on authorities to prevent Anas from premiering the expose which covers football and politics.
Mr Agyapong is worried if Anas is not stopped, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming from their bedrooms.
"My brother, it's you today, it's me tomorrow," he warned on Net 2 TV's Dialogue show.
"Let me tell you something, even if the FBI secretly recorded someone suspected of murder or robbery, they seek permission before they can go ahead with the recording", he explained.
"They seek permission from the court before they can tender it in as evidence, the court has to grant that. Has the court granted him that permit to show the video?" he quizzed.
Kwesi Nyantakyi was picked up by the Criminal Investigative Department(CID) of the Ghana Police Service after an arrest order by the President Akufo-Addo.
He was allegedly captured in the yet to be released Anas expose using the President's name fraudulently.
Sources at the presidency say Akufo-Addo and his team watched excerpts of the video in which Nyantakyi was seen negotiating for an amount of money using the name of the president.
"I am not against anybody fighting against corruption but the approach - we have to be very, very careful", Mr Agyapong said.
Read also:Kwesi Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is in his pocket - Kweku Baako
"The way he is going about it, do you think he has the right to go that way?" he quizzed.