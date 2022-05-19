Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah descends on GFA

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah is displeased with the Ghana Football Association's decision to call off their matchday 29 fixture against AshantiGold.
The Porcupines were expected to honored their fixture with AsantiGold this afternoon at the Len Clay Stadium but the game was postponed on Wednesday night.
According to the GFA, the decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service.
“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Ghana Premier League Match Day 29 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko has been postponed indefinitely.” the statement reads“The decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service. The Miners were scheduled to play their regional rivals at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Thursday, May 19, 2022.”“The Ghana Football Association would announce a new date in due course. Stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.”
Reacting to it, Nana Yaw Amponsah said that the timing of the decision to ban Ashantigold was wrong which could have effect on the club’s remaining games.
He believes Ashantigold will not be competitive in their remaining games because they know it will be meaningless due to their demotion.
“The timing of the verdict of Ashantigold’s ban is irrelevant and the Ghana FA should have done further consultations before releasing the ban”, he told Peace FM.
“Banning Ashantigold in the middle of the season for match-fixing is not a good idea and if they [GFA] thinks that’s what the club is doing then the ban will urge them to engage in more match manipulations”.
According to him, the Kotoko team arrived in Obuasi on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday clash and the decision to postpone the game at the eleventh hour is a bad thing to do.
“We were only informed on Wednesday evening about the postponement of the match against Ashantigold on Wednesday evening and that has destructed the team because we prepared adequately for the match and now the FA has spoiled everything and our plans.”
“So is the FA going to postpone all Ashantigold games from now on, if so then what was the essence of postponing our clash and I think they didn’t do due diligence on the release of the ban”.
“They should have waited for the season to end because we’re left with six matches to the end of the season.”