Kotoko coach Barreto stands by Abalora after blunder

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto stood firmly behind the team’s goalkeeper Razak Abalora on Sunday after his blunder.
Abalora was guilty of a dreadful mistake that handed the Liberty Professionals the lead on Sunday.
The former WAFA keeper failed to keep out Evans Owusu's strike from distance.
Back from recess, Asante Kotoko pushed to restore parity. The equalizing goal came with five minutes to end normal time when Ismail Ganiyu scored.
Reacting to his outfit goal coceded, Barreto decided to focus on the team than individual performance.
"When we lose we lose together, when we win we win together. Abalora has helped on many occasions. All players make mistakes, some players missed chances and others missed passes during the game. Some positions are difficult because if you make one mistake it is catastrophic," he said
The Portuguese trainer added that all the blame should be put at his doors step when the team fails to get the needed results.
"So there is no one responsible, the only one responsible when Kotoko fail to win is the coach."
A late Ismail Ganiyu goal was enough to salvage a point for Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko as they drew away at Liberty.
Liberty led at the break courtesy a strike from Evans Owusu. Kotoko restored parity through Ismail Ganiyu's thumping header.