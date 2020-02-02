Kotoko-Liberty share spoils as Hearts of Oak stun Dreams in Ghana Premier League match week 7

The match week 7 round of matches of the Ghana Premier League have been honoured across the various match venues.
Liberty Professionals kept their impressive away record intact as they held Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Ghana Premier match week 7.
The Scientific Soccer Lads played a 1-1 draw game with the Porcupines to extend their unbeaten away games this season to 2 wins and 2 draws.
The first half ended barren after both sides failed to find the back of the net. Tamimu Montari put Liberty ahead 12 minutes into the second half when he headed home George Kofi Amoako cross.
Moments later, Kotoko nearly found the equaliser but Richard Arthur's effort came off the woodwork. Elvis Kyei Baffour had an opportunity to put the game beyond the reach of Kotoko but goalkeeper Kwame Baah stood tall to the test.
Kotoko punished them for being wasteful when substitute William Opoku Mensah took advantage of a miscommunication between the Liberty goalkeeper and his defender to head home.
Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea's unbeaten record have come to an end following their defeat to Bechem United at the Bechem Park in the local derby.
Charles Mensah 2nd minute strike and Prince Kwabena Adu goal on the stroke of half time either side of Agbesimah Kofi own goal ensured Bechem recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea to hand them their first defeat of the season.
● Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty Professionals
● Dreams FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak
● Olympics 0-1 WAFA SC
● AshantiGold SC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
● Inter Allies 4-2 King Faisal