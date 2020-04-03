Kotoko NCC never offered to pay for Songne Yacouba's stay - Nana Coker

General Manager of Asante Kotoko Nana Akwasi Gyambibi popularly known as Nana Coker has poured cold water on reports that some supporters offered to pay for Songne Yacouba's stay.
It could be recalled that Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) Chairman, Christopher Damenya months ago said that some two million supporters of the club have agreed to contribute in order to pay for the striker to stay after Executive Board chairman Kwame Kyei had claimed that the Burkina Faso international is demanding $150,000 before signing a new contract.
"A total of two million Asante Kotoko supporters are ready to pay for Yacouba to stay, he is ready to stay and we will engage him as National Circles and will solve every misunderstanding," he said.
READ ALSO: Eleven Wonders toughest opponent Kotoko have faced this season - Maxwell Konadu
However, Nana Coker has rubbished the claims, stating never for once did the NCC raised the top topic about Yacouba's transfer saga in their meetings.
"Ever Since Christopher Damenya Was elected as the NCC chairman, management have had two meetings with them, One in Accra and One In Kumasi, I can confidently say among the agenda they presented for discussion, they never informed management been it official or unofficial that they wanted to pay part of Yacouba’s asking price or pay full, it’s because of financial difficulties that we are parting ways with Yacouba so how would we reject such an offer from a body who’s in existence because of Kotoko, It’s Never True,” he told Kumasi-based Ezra FM
Asante Kotoko and Songne Yacouba have finally parted ways after the latter's contract expired on Thursday, April 2.