Eleven Wonders toughest opponent Kotoko have faced this season - Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has named Eleven Wonders as the toughest opponent his outfit have faced this season.

The Porcupine Warriors are third on the Ghana Premier League standings with 25 points, 3 points off leaders Aduana Stars.

Reflecting of the toughest side his team have come up against after 14 matches in the league the former Black Stars B coach named the Techiman based side.

“Our first game with Eleven Wonders, very tough to kick off the season with,” Konadu said.



“Because of the way the game went, they played so well in the first half especially.



“In my opinion, they gave us a very difficult match.”

The Porcupines began the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season with a clash against Eleven Wonders, they had to battle hard to secure a 1-0 win courtesy Justice Blay's strike at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice following the directives given by the President of the Republic due to the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a related development, Management member of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah has quashed reports that his outfit is set to offloaded 5 players.

Reports in the media over the weekend suggested that some five will be shown the exit door.

According to reports, head coach Maxwell Konadu has submitted 5 names he wants to do away with in this current transfer window.

The names speculated are Matthew Kelvin, Maxwell Baakoh, Evans Owusu, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Richard Arthur who will all be yanked out.

However, Nana Kwame Dankwah speaking to Light FM, has urged the club fans not to buy into the reports.