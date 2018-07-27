Kotoko PRO says they are in talks with Hearts over a friendly game

Public Relations Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong says they are in talks with their fiercest rivals Hearts of Oak over a two-legged friendly encounter.
All official football activities in the country are currently halted and clubs are engaging in friendly games to keep their players in shape.
There have not been any competitive matches since June 6, 2018.
"We are in talks with Hearts of Oak to play a friendly match. It will be a two-legged affair," Acheampong revealed on Happy FM.
"We are looking at playing the matches in August if things go as planned."
"The proposal was done by Hearts of Oak which Kotoko wholeheartedly accepted."
"We will write ti the appropriate authorities for the officials, stadiums and other stuff."
Obed Acheampong disclosed that they are looking at fixing a two-legged game possibly on the August 5 and 12 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The last game between the pair ended 1-0 in favour of Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium.