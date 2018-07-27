Nyaho Tamakloe says Hearts are ready to sign Sulley Muntari

Former Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe the club will love to sign Ghana international Sulley Muntari if the opportunity arises
Muntari 33, is currently without a club and has been training with Hearts for some time now in a bid to keep his fitness.
Muntari played for Hearts in a friendly with Bechem United at the Legon Ajax Park earlier this week, helping Hearts to a 3-0 victory.
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe believes that it would be a huge coup for Hearts of Oak if they are able to sign the experienced midfielder who would certainly raise the status of the club.
“At the moment he is not a Hearts of Oak player but there is no doubt that he had deep love for this club. He was telling me in the presence of Hearts CEO Mark Noonan that people like myself helped him to reach where he is today and he is ready to impact that knowledge into the young and upcoming players. If you watch Muntari playing you can see why he is a top player and professional'.
"His distribution and movement on the pitch is great. If you understand him and you are patient with him, you will have a top player in your team.”
Asked if Hearts will be willing to sigh Muntari should the opportunity arise, Dr Tamakloe sharply said “We already have a jersey waiting for him,” he told Joy Sports.
Muntari is one of Ghana's most decorated players to ply his trade in Europe having won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 and multiple domestic titles in Italy and England.
Muntari who has played in three World Cups with Ghana is without a club after his stay at Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna expired at end of last season.
The former Liberty Professional midfielder has 84 caps for the Black Stars scoring 20 goals in return.
