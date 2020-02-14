Kotoko reveals financial details of contract extension with Goil

Asante Kotoko have revealed the financial details of their contract extension with petroleum company, Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL.
The Porcupines on Friday, February 14 signed a contract extension with the petroleum company.
According to Kotoko Express App, the new partnership with the country's biggest oil marketing firm is worth GHc 50,000 a month.
The amount, Management says, will be spread in both products and a cash component.
An initial two-year deal expired last year, and the new one, according to Management is worth GHc 10, 000 more than the former which stood at GHc 40,000.
The agreement was signed at a meeting with GOIL in Accra this afternoon, and representing us were Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako; General Manager, Nana Kwasi Gyambibi; Greater Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah and his Deputy, Nana Kwame Dankwah.
GOIL, on the other hand, was represented by Managing Director, Kwame Osei Prempeh; Chief Operating Officer, Alex Adzew; Head of Corporate Affairs, Benjamin Ocansey and Public Relations Manager, Robert Kyere.
The partnership would help us in the ongoing 2019/2020 season by as it will relieve Management of some critical expenditure.
"This is a great thing for the club as sponsors are an important aspect of football. We and GOIL are one family as they have helped us in the past,” George Amoakoh tells Kotoko Express App.
“It might not be enough to cater for all our expenses, but it will help in a big way as it reduces our expenditure. I want to thank GOIL for sticking with us and also for everything that they have done for us."