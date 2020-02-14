Hearts of Oak announce contract extension with GOIL

Hearts of Oak have announced a contract extension with the country's top oil marketing firm GOIL.
The Phobians penned a one-year contract extension deal on Friday, 14 February, however, the deal could see a possible extension for more years.
GOIL signed their first contract with the 20-times GPL champions in 2016 before extending it for another two years in 2017.
The previous deal which expired in 2019 have seen it renewed by the oil marketing company after a successful three-year period in the Ghanaian market with their partnership with Hearts of Oak.
Hearts of Oak General Manager, Frederick Moore represented the club in signing the agreement together with the representatives of GOIL.
Hearts are currently 9th on the league table with 12 points and will welcome Bechem United to the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.
