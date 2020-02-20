Kwame Opoku is a striker we've always wanted - Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu has hailed the capture of new Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku.
The Porcupines on Tuesday completed the transfer of Kwame Opoku on a three-year contract. The 20-year-old signed contract documents after impressing Maxwell Konadu and his coaching staff in a three-week trial.
The gaffer has heaped praises on his new attacker who is expected to aid the attacking machinery of the Reds who have scored a paltry ten goals in 11 Premier League games this season.
"Kwame Opoku is a good striker; he is very quick and has an eye for goals, and as a striker that is what is required. Once he is able to score goals that's very ok. His signing is in line with what we are looking for."
"Goal scoring has been a problem for the whole country and once Kwame Opoku keeps scoring like this, we would be happy and the supporters would be happy as well."
"He brings something special onboard. Every player has his qualities and Kwame also has the way he plays. His style is not like the others. Kwame brings something onboard that I think would help the team as a whole. He has very powerful shots and he's very good in the air too so he would help us."
Opoku added that it is a dream come true for him to wear the colours of the Porcupines and said he cannot wait to repay their trust with goals.