Kwesi Appiah attributes Black Stars woeful display at 2014 World Cup to gov't

Immediate past Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has attributed Ghana's failure to do well at the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil, to the then government's failure to honour their promise.
Ghana experienced it worst World Cup in 2014, picking only a draw in three games that saw them exiting the tournament in the group stages.
Speaking at the of launch his book “Leaders don’t have to yell” in Sunyani, Kwesi Appiah revealed how government’s failure to pay the appearance fees ''ruined everything".
READ ALSO: Kwesi Appiah opens up on 1992 Black Stars captaincy saga
“I planned not to talk about this unfortunate incident that happened in Brazil"
“The whole incident happened when the team played Netherland in a friendly ahead of the World Cup.
“The players started demanding for their monies when we were departing for Brazil but the government officials kept telling us to be patient but the players were not ready to hear that.
“In the past, when expatriate coaches were in charge of the Black Stars, the players got their appearance fees before they left the shores of the country for any major tournament so why me? I felt bad about that and in Brazil, they told us a different story and that informed the players that if they don’t boycott training or agitate for their money, there was no way they would get their money.
“We had a good preparation ahead of the tournament but because the government failed to stick to their promise, it ruined everything so when I hear people blaming the players and the coach, I find it funny.
“Mr Nyantakyi and the management team were even disturbed because this had never happened to the Black Stars.”
READ ALSO: CK Akonnor needs your support to succeed - Kwesi Appiah