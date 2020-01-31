CK Akonnor needs your support to succeed - Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has charged Ghanaians to give their maximum support to his replacement, Charles Kwabla Akonnor as he chats a new path.
Akonnor was appointed as Black Stars coach earlier this month, replacing James Kwasi Appiah whose contract ran out at the end of 2019.
The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
READ ALSO: CK Akonnor won't give in to external influences on call-ups - Abukari Damba
Speaking to Happy FM, the former Al Khartoum SC boss entreated Ghanaians to support and pray for CK Akonnor to do well.
Akonnor is currently in Europe to meet Black Stars players and outline his visions and plans to them. His first assignment is a 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.
Meanwhile, veteran coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has advised CK Akonnor to give national team call-ups to only committed players.
According to the J.E Sarpong, the Akonnor should be bold in his decision and give opportunities to players who believe in his visions and plans for the Black Stars.
He added that the former Wolfsburg player should know how to relate to the players because some of the foreign-based players 'don't respect'.
"CK should lay emphasis on commitment, not players who will come and bluff Ghanaians, the era of bluffing over, he told Accra based Angel FM.
"CK should be bold and get players who misbehave out of the team to serve as a deterrent to others."
"As a national team coach, you don't have to beg players to come and play for the Black Stars, there are many players around."
READ ALSO: Hard work will qualify Ghana to 2022 World Cup - CK Akonnor